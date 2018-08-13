Sheffield United: How a coterie of senior players will ensure new signing Oliver Norwood quickly settles at Bramall Lane

Chris Basham believes the core of long-serving or experienced players in Sheffield United's dressing room makes it easy for new arrivals such as Oliver Norwood to settle at Bramall Lane.

The defender, who could make his 201st appearance for Chris Wilder's side during tomorrow's Carabao Cup tie against Hull City, explained how the likes of Leon Clarke and captain Billy Sharp help accelerate the process by detailing their club's code of conduct.

Citing the fact Wilder and Sharp are also lifelong United supporters, Basham said: "They won't accept second best for this football club because it's 'their' club and their team. That makes a real difference I think.

"It's a really close knit-group and although some people might think that might make it more difficult, I think the opposite is true to be honest. There's the skipper, the gaffer and people like Stears (Richard Stearman), Leon and Couttsy (Paul Coutts) who all make it clear what's expected and what's not. I like to help out too because I've really bought into this place."

Although Norwood brings a wealth of knowledge to United's squad - the midfielder, capped over 50 times by Northern Ireland, has helped both Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham secure promotion from the Championship - every club has its own distinct personality and quirks. If, as expected, he makes his debut against City, the crash course provided by his new colleagues could help him get off to the best possible start.

"You always want to see new people coming in," Basham, speaking before Norwood's arrival was confirmed, added. "It freshens things up and we're always looking to drive it forward and improve what we've got. But, at the same time, I think it's really good that there's a core there who have been here for a while. It brings that consistency you need and helps protect the spirit of the place. That type of thing gets passed on."