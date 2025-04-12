Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A week that Sheffield United had earmarked as a big one in their pursuit of Premier League football could not have gone any worse after three shock defeats left their automatic promotion hopes in tatters. The Blades are now five points adrift of Leeds United and Burnley, with just four games of the regular season to go.

While Chris Wilder will not publicly throw in the towel just yet, he has been around the block enough times to know that his side have squandered a huge opportunity to keep the automatic promotion race alive after wins for both Leeds and Burnley over this crucial game week.

The defensive solidarity that had been a hallmark of United’s promotion push early on seems to have completely eluded them, with two more preventable goals conceded at Home Park. They created some good opportunities again but squandered them. A haul of one goal in a three-game stretch against struggling Plymouth and Oxford United, with a home game against Millwall in between, is not a good enough return for a side hoping to play Premier League football next season.

Gus Hamer cut a frustrated figure in a deeper role in an altered shape, Sydie Peck couldn’t impose himself on the game as he normally does and Tom Cannon was on the periphery throughout, touching the ball 11 times in his 67 minutes on the pitch as a number of runs went either unseen or ignored by those behind him.

The most frustrating aspect of their latest defeat is that they were in control of the game at 1-0 up going into the final 10 minutes, courtesy of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s first half opener. But another concession from a cross saw Ryan Hardie equalise before Muhamed Tijani's excellent finish broke Blades hearts two minutes from time and gave Argyle more hope of surviving this season. “From our point of view it's a massive defeat,” Wilder admitted afterwards. “We can't afford to lose three games in a week - especially, with no disrespect, to a team at the bottom of the league, a team just above the relegation line and a team at home.

“So from our point of view, we have to own that and deal with it. We were looking to have a big week and we couldn't have had a worse one.

“We were in control. We needed to go and get the second goal, and that isn’t desperation. That’s good play and being clinical and making the right decisions and showing the quality that these players should show.

“We did what we needed to do in terms of getting the first goal, we pretty much dealt with how the game was going to be and what they tried to do to us. And it was mission accomplished really in getting ahead at half time.

“We talked about dealing with the throw and set pieces and we don’t do anything to give them a chance of getting back into the game. And we didn’t really. But the biggest message was to be clinical and go and get a second goal and if we had I think it would have punctured them.”

Wilder admitted that United didn’t create enough clear-cut opportunities in the game but they had chances, Rak-Sakyi forcing a save from Conor Hazard and then sub Tyrese Campbell hitting the side netting with a superb chance at 1-1 moments before Tijani’s dramatic intervention.

“Another goal would have killed the game with the control we had,” Wilder added. “We didn’t show the quality we should be at the top of the pitch and the game became wide open

.“In the final 10 minutes any result could happen and they found a winner. It became hectic and frantic and they found a pass we’ve not found, a great finish and the roof comes off. Then it’s going to be a real difficult situation to get something from the game.”