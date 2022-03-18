Sheffield United "hopeful" defender's season isn't over after ill-timed injury blow

The 26-year-old was sent off on his full Blades debut against Blackburn Rovers, missing three games as a result.

And when his suspension was up, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom revealed that the Brentford man had suffered a cartilage issue in training and returned to his parent club for treatment.

With Chris Basham and Ben Davies also sidelined with injury, Goode’s issue came at a terrible time for the Blades as they look to somehow cement their place in the play-offs despite a remarkable fitness crisis which saw 11 senior outfield players miss the midweek draw at Blackpool.

United return to action tomorrow afternoon in the early kick-off derby against Barnsley at Bramall Lane.

And Jack Lester, United’s head of player development, said of Goode: “He’s back at Brentford.

“He’s had an injection and we’re waiting to see if it settles down. So he’s not with us.

“We’re hoping not [that he won’t miss the season]. We’re waiting to see how the last procedure went and we’ll see in a couple of weeks if it settles down.”

Sheffield United's Charlie Goode (26) is shown a red card by referee Matthew Donohue during the Sky Bet Championship match against Blackburn Rovers: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

There was at last some good news on the injury front as John Fleck, who missed out against two of his old clubs Coventry City and Blackpool with a groin issue, returned to training.

“He’s on the grass and we’ll see how he is today,” Lester said.