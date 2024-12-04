Sheffield United continued their excellent run of form with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Sunderland last weekend, a result which saw them go top of the Championship. The fast-starting Black Cats proved to be this season’s toughest visitors to South Yorkshire but they left with the same feeling just about everybody else has.

Nine Championship teams have now turned up to Bramall Lane and all but one - Queens Park Rangers in August - have left with nothing. The last eight haven’t even scored a goal and Sunderland were the first all season to record an expected goals total above one.