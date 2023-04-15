News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United hit by double defender absence v Cardiff City: confirmed teams

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 15th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST

Sheffield United have been hit by a double defensive blow for this afternoon’s clash with Cardiff City at Bramall Lane.

Anel Ahmedhodzic and Chris Basham are both missing, with the Bosnian attending the birth of his child and Basham injured.

A defensive reshuffle means George Baldock fills in on the right side of the back three, with Max Lowe returning to the side after illness on the left.

Ollie Norwood drops back to the bench with James McAtee restored the starting XI, while Adam Davies comes in for the suspended Wes Foderingham and young goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst is on the bench.

Blades: Davies, Bogle, Baldock, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Doyle, Berge, McAtee, Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs: Dewhurst, Clark, Norwood, Fleck, Arblaster, Jebbison, Sharp.

Cardiff: Allsop, McGuinness, Wintle, Ralls, Etete, Kipre, Philogene, Simpson, Rinomhota, Ng, Kaba.

Subs: Romeo, Ojo, O’Dowda, Sawyers, Alnwick, Wickham, Davies.

