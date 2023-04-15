Sheffield United have been hit by a double defensive blow for this afternoon’s clash with Cardiff City at Bramall Lane.

Anel Ahmedhodzic and Chris Basham are both missing, with the Bosnian attending the birth of his child and Basham injured.

A defensive reshuffle means George Baldock fills in on the right side of the back three, with Max Lowe returning to the side after illness on the left.

Ollie Norwood drops back to the bench with James McAtee restored the starting XI, while Adam Davies comes in for the suspended Wes Foderingham and young goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst is on the bench.

Blades: Davies, Bogle, Baldock, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Doyle, Berge, McAtee, Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs: Dewhurst, Clark, Norwood, Fleck, Arblaster, Jebbison, Sharp.

Cardiff: Allsop, McGuinness, Wintle, Ralls, Etete, Kipre, Philogene, Simpson, Rinomhota, Ng, Kaba.