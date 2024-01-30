Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls were due to reunite with former manager, Darren Moore, on Saturday as the two Championship relegation strugglers battle it out at the John Smith’s Stadium, however Moore was fired on Monday as the club made a decision to change things up in hope of survival.

Ex-Huddersfield player, Jon Worthington, has been named as the caretaker manager as the club search for Moore’s replacement, and he will be joined by Kevin Russell and Sheffield United favourite, Michael Tonge – who has plenty of history against the Owls over the years.

A statement from the Terriers explained, “Huddersfield Town Academy Manager Jon Worthington will take caretaker charge of the First Team for our Sky Bet Championship home fixture with Sheffield Wednesday…

“Recently vacating his B Team coaching duties to concentrate on the wider Academy in January 2024 with Kevin Russell subsequently added to the technical staff, both men will now work together overseeing our First Team. During his time with the Huddersfield Town Academy, Worthington has helped oversee the First Team debuts of a number of players, many of whom remain within our current squad.