Sheffield United: ‘He said sorry to the whole squad. That shows what type of bloke he really is’

Gary Madine personally apologised to his team mates after receiving the red card which will rule him out of Sheffield United's forthcoming games against Bristol City and Preston North End, captain Billy Sharp has revealed.

Madine, on loan from Cardiff City, served the first match of his suspension when Chris Wilder's squad beat Leeds last weekend; a result that saw them enter the international break ranked second in the Championship table.

Gary Madine: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Although United coped well in his absence, losing Madine is a disappointment for Wilder who had described his performances since arriving at Bramall Lane as excellent.

Sharp explained: "Gaz came round and said sorry in the dressing room afterwards. That tells you what he's about. I actually thought he was a bit unlucky, to be fair."

With Madine ruled-out until next month's trip to Birmingham City, Wilder must hope David McGoldrick, Scott Hogan and Conor Washington return from international duty fit and healthy.

Hogan and McGoldrick are among four United players in the latest Republic of Ireland squad while Washington could represent Northern Ireland against Belarus on Sunday.

"Having that competition is important," Sharp continued. "We all want to play ever single game, there's nothing wrong with that, but because everyone brings something a little different to the table, it gives the gaffer some decisions to make.

"All of us are capable of putting together good partnerships as well. So that's good. We can all play off each other."