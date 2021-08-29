Sheffield United haven't yet shown what they're capable of under new manager Slavisa Jokanovic, admits John Egan

John Egan of Sheffield United in action at Luton: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Going into the international break, United are second-bottom of the formative Championship table and have two points to date, scoring only one goal in league action.

They have two wins from their two EFL Cup games so far, but are still to take that form into their league commitments and defender Egan, speaking before joining up with the Republic of Ireland squad for their World Cup qualifiers over the international break, admitted: It's never easy to get going straight away.

“We want to get better and improve and put what we’re doing in training into practise and it’s up to us to improve on that.

“I don’t think we’ve shown what we’re capable of as a team yet. We can be a lot better than that and we need to have a think about it, have a look at where we’re going wrong and try and put it right in a few weeks.”

United had a good chance to go ahead inside the first minute when George Baldock headed over, but Luton had the best opportunity of the game when Harry Cornick rattled the Blades crossbar after Elijah Adebayo had dispossessed Wes Foderingham.

“It was a tight game,” Egan said.

“I think we started really well, on the front foot, but lost our way a little bit and got sloppy.”