Boss Chris Wilder has already laid out Sheffield United's plan for Oliver Arblaster, after League One giants Derby County were linked with a loan move for the highly-rated teenager. United have recalled Arblaster from his spell at Port Vale, with the England U20 international currently recovering from a nasty knee gash that he suffered whilst on loan at Vale.

Arblaster impressed Vale fans during his time in the third tier, commanding a regular starting position before his time there was prematurely ended. Wilder's predecessor Paul Heckingbottom was already considering bringing Arblaster back to Bramall Lane in January before he was sacked, with a report in The Sun suggesting that Derby are monitoring the 19-year-old's injury progress with a view to another loan move for the rest of the season.

While the decision to bring him back will be balanced against the merits of one of United's highly-rated young stars playing regular senior football, Wilder is keen for Arblaster to become accustomed to the methods and demands of him and his coaching staff ahead of a potential challenge for a first-team place next season and beyond. "He's ticked the box of playing in League One," said Wilder when explaining the decision to bring Arblaster back.

"We could put him out into the Championship, I suppose, so this was a decision we made. We feel he's better with us. There were decisions with Iliman [Ndiaye] regarding that, decisions with David Brooks at the time. We could have put him out but we wanted him in the group and learning in terms of our demands as a coaching staff and as a manager.

"Getting used to that, and still pushing to get in. He's a confident boy, he's technically very good. He sees a pass and has great ability. He's dominating when he goes and plays internationally, which is a really good attribute and really good for him and his confidence levels. And we feel that he'll be better in with us for the remaining four months of the season."

After his recall was officially confirmed Vale boss Andy Crosby, the former United assistant manager under Nigel Adkins, said: “We’d like to thank Sheffield United for trusting us with Ollie’s development, he has shown that he has all of the natural ability to make a name for himself in the world of football and they will be receiving a more well-rounded player that will be equipped with the confidence and experience of men’s football.