Sheffield United: Has this helped record-breaker Billy Sharp reach new heights?

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, believes the presence of Conor Washington and Leon Clarke in Bramall Lane's first team squad is partly responsible for Billy Sharp's record-breaking run in front of goal after the centre-forward wrote his name into the history books.

Sharp became the highest scorer in English league football this century when he claimed his 17th of the season during yesterday's victory over Wigan Athletic, after equalling Rickie Lambert's mark against Blackburn Rovers 72 hours earlier.

Although Wilder insisted the 32-year-old "deserves every plaudit that comes his way" following the trip to Greater Manchester, he argued the threat posed by Washington and Clarke, United's leading marksman last term, has been a factor behind Sharp's exploits since the start of the campaign.

"He knows, with good players behind, that he's got to keep on producing the goods and doing the business," Wilder said. "Obviously, every professional worth their salt has got that inner drive and is determined to be the best they can be. But with the way we like to work, because we're an energetic team, those levels have got to remain high because otherwise someone else can step in."

Wilder's theory also explains, despite the improvement in David McGoldrick's finishing, why he is keen to sign another striker during this month's transfer window. Everton's attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell arrived on loan before the meeting with Paul Cook's side, primarily to provide competition for Mark Duffy, meaning support for Sharp, McGoldrick, Clarke and Washington is now United's top priority.

"Good players are never afraid of competition," Wilder continued. "They know, if you want to give yourself the best possible chance of doing something, that's the way it's got to be. We want to keep driving it forward and keeping the levels high because that's how you build."

David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp were both on the scoresheet at Wigan Athletic: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

With United climbing to third in the Championship ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie against Barnet, Wilder added. "It's good to see the goals getting spread around. Obviously we want Bill and Didzy (McGoldrick) to keep on doing what they're doing but we don't want to become too reliant upon one or two players. So it's pleasing to see others chipping in as well. That's something we're working on."

Sheffield United won 3-0 at the DW Stadium: Simon Bellis/Sportimage