Sheffield United: Gunners decide to hold their fire - for now - in the battle for Aaron Ramsdale
Sheffield United are still waiting for Arsenal to make an official approach for their goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, after the Premier League club’s transfer negotiators shelved a plan to submit a £30m bid before the weekend.
Although officials at the Emirates Stadium are still preparing to make contact over the coming days, they decided not to fire the first shot in the battle for the former England under-21 international last night as had originally been decided. Sources in the capital last night confirmed that is a ploy designed to try and ratchet up the pressure on United, who were relegated last term.
With United’s hierarchy expected to discuss their response during a series of Zoom meetings, Mikel Arteta’s employers could now wait at least another 48 hours before making their proposal to United owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his board.
United, who re-signed Ramsale from AFC Bournemouth last summer, value the 23-year-old at around £40m.