Sheffield United: Goalkeeper decision placed in ice before transfer deadline
Sheffield United decided against exploring the possibility of drafting in cover for Wes Foderingham during the closing stages of the transfer window, with Paul Heckingbottom reminding he is still in position to broker an emergency loan should the need arise.
With Adam Davies still recovering from the medial knee ligament injury he sustained during pre-season, United handed youngster Jordan Amissah his senior debut when Foderingham was forced to be substituted towards the end of last month’s draw at Luton Town.
Although the sickness bug which curtailed Foderingham’s involvement cleared-up in time for him to face Reading four days later, the sight of him being replaced by an inexperienced 21-year-old highlighted the lack of goalkeeping options at Heckingbottom’s disposal following Davies’ diagnosis.
But Amissah’s performance during the closing stages of the contest - he made an important save to deny Luton a win - coupled with the fact the German has not yet made five first team appearances has convinced coaching staff to bide their time and wait.
United are preparing for Sunday’s visit to Hull City on top of the Championship table after thrashing Paul Ince’s side 4-0, with Oli McBurnie, Anel Ahmedhodzic (2) and Iliman Ndiaye all writing their names on the scoresheet.
Davies, who elected to agree a new contract at Bramall Lane when his short term deal expired earlier this summer, is making progress in his battle for fitness. But, speaking at the club’s training complex before the meeting with Reading, Heckingbottom confirmed the Wales international is still “some way off” making a return to action.