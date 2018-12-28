Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson sends hilarious message to new signing Kieran Dowell

It looks like new Sheffield United signing Kieran Dowell already has a friend in fellow Bramall Lane loan star Dean Henderson.

In case you missed it, midfielder Dowell has joined the Blades on loan until the end of the season from Premier League outfit Everton – but he’s already come in for some stick from Henderson.

Just moments after the news of the deal broke on social media the United goalkeeper and prolific tweeter got involved and had his say on the transfer.

But it wasn’t Dowell’s playing ability that Henderson picked up on.

The Manchester United loanee wrote: “Just on the way to the barbers with @kierandowell1 we know his haircut isn’t acceptable @SUFC_tweets”.

Sheffield United: Fans react as ‘great signing’ Kieran Dowell joins Blades from Everton

Dean Henderson and Kieran Dowell

Henderson, who appeared to be on a one-man campaign to bring curtains back into fashion earlier in the season, has recently had a trim and it looks like he could be taking Dowell along with him to his next appointment at the barber’s.

The 21-year-old wasn’t the only person to pick up on Dowell’s hairstyle however, with Blades fan Gina Berry tweeting: “@deanhenderson can you take him to your hairdressers? #UTB”.

Sheffield United: Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell completes his move to Bramall Lane

Dowell’s deal will become official on Wednesday January 2, and in a haircut-related twist of fate, the 21-year-old is expected to make his Blades debut in next week’s FA Cup third round clash against Barnet.

The midfielder adds Championship experience to Chris Wilder’s side after spending last season on loan with United’s play-off rivals Nottingham Forest, where he scored nine goals in 38 league appearances.