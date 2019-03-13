Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on England manager Gareth Southgate’s radar after impressive spell at Bramall Lane from Manchester United

Dean Henderson’s superb form on loan at Sheffield United has placed him closer to a call-up to the senior England squad.

Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, is a regular under-21 international but according to Gareth Southgate, there is a possibility that the Cumbrian could soon be stepping up.

Dean Henderson is currently on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United. Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Goalkeepers were under the spotlight as Southgate named his latest squad for the start of the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Jordan Pickford remains number one but the Everton stopper’s form has been erratic of late, while Burnley’s Tom Heaton has been recalled.

Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn – son of former Scotland international Bryan – has impressed since coming into the Saints side recently, but there is talk of a potential switch to his father’s country of birth, despite having already been involved with England’s under 21s.

With Stoke City’s Jack Butland named, Southgate has no problem dipping down into the Championship and Henderson, a popular figure at Bramall Lane since arriving in the summer, is being watched intently.

Southgate said: “I’m not prepared to pick players just to stop the possibility of other countries picking them. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is playing really well and he’s one that is really pushing to be in our squad, without question.

“I could pick players and give them a cap to stop them playing for someone else but I don’t think that’s right.

“In terms of Angus, he’s just got into the team – so Alex McCarthy is unfortunate to be out of the team at Southampton – and Angus has got a good challenge to get in our under-21s because Dean Henderson is playing really well at Sheffield United and is also close to our squad.

“There’s good competition for places.”

England begin Group A against the Czech Republic at Wembley next Friday, before travelling to Podgorica to take on Montenegro.