Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has deleted his Twitter account following an argument with a Sheffield Wednesday fan.

Henderson was the subject of the Sheffield Wednesday fans’ jibes throughout the second half of the Sheffield Derby on Monday night.

Dean Henderson - James Wilson/Sportimage

The on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper then sarcastically applauded the Sheffield Wednesday fans in the kop after the final whistle before joining his teammates up the pitch.

Fans continued to target Henderson on social media with Owls fan Matt accusing him of being scared for the second half and then ‘giving it large’ after the final whistle.

Henderson sarcastically replied: “I was terrified, please stop calling me names it hurts my feelings.”

Matt said: “Seem to recall you giving it big at Rotherham? Not fancy it at Hillsborough?”

Henderson replied: “You’re boring mate! I turned up did my job and left and enjoyed the banter. Let me tell you if we scored it would have been different. I don't celebrate 0-0.”

While the vitriolic chants did not seem to affect the goalkeeper during the match, pulling off two important saves, the 21-year-old has now deleted his Twitter account.

Violence flared during and after the Sheffield Derby with the FA investigating a missile being thrown at Sheffield United’s Jack O’Connell early in the first half.

Fights broke out on Leppings Lane following the game between rival sets of fans with footage showing coins and objects being thrown.

Fans criticised South Yorkshire Police for their handling of the derby by allowing both sets of supporters out at the same time, causing crushes and violent outbursts outside the ground.

South Yorkshire Police have defended the policing operation and said that there were six derby day related arrests.