Sheffield United given deadline to consider appeal after FA charge Billy Sharp for referee comments

Club and player have until Tuesday to consider an appeal against a potential ban for the Blades icon that could see him miss vital matches against Watford and Tottenham Hotspur among others.
Sharp will be eligible to play at Millwall on Saturday.
An FA statement released on Friday afternoon read: “Sheffield United's Billy Sharp has been charged following comments that he made in a media interview after their tie in The FA Cup against Wrexham on Tuesday 7 February.
“It's alleged that his comments constitute improper conduct in that they imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the referee, and he has until Tuesday 21 February to respond.”
The charge is believed to relate to comments by Sharp in which he also took aim at what he perceived to be ‘disrespect’ by the Welsh non-league outfit in the lead up to their fourth round replay clash – which resulted in a 3-1 Blades win.
“I think they thought we were going to just roll over when we got back in it and I think the referee was helping them all night as well,” Sharp said.
“I don’t think he gave me one foul all night tonight. But it’s one of those things. I probably lost my head a little bit but I’ve got a smile on my face because we’re through to the next round and the boys deserve it.”