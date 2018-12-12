Sheffield United: George Baldock admits he has to perform to keep his shirt from rival Kieron Freeman

Sheffield United George Baldock admits he is fully aware he has to perform well for Chris Wilder’s Blades – or risk another spell on the sidelines.

The full-back is expected to make only his seventh appearance of the season on Friday, when United face West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane in a Sky-televised fixture.

A combination of injury and the form of Kieron Freeman, who made his senior debut for Wales last month, has kept Baldock out of the side but now he is in, he fully intends to stay.

"It is a long season, and you just have to be ready to take your opportunity when selected and do what you can to keep your shirt,” Baldock said.

"I want to keep my place, but it was a similar story last season.

“When you have so many good players you have to be on your toes to keep your place.

“Kieron is a good mate, a great lad and we are always rooting for each other."