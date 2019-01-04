Sheffield United: Gary Madine wants Bramall Lane move to happen as Blades express an interest in former Sheffield Wednesday striker

Gary Madine wants to join Sheffield United on loan during this month's transfer window, The Star can confirm.

Crucially, after being informed of United's interest, the player is understood to have signalled his desire to push through the move. Madine's determination to complete the switch is expected to pave the way for his return to South Yorkshire three years after leaving Hillsborough.

Chris Wilder is interested in signing Gary Madine: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Wilder's team, who are third in the Championship table, are scheduled to face Wednesday on Monday 4 March.

If, as seems likely, Madine's arrival at United is confirmed, it would mark a successful culmination to his long-term but largely secret flirtation with Wilder's employers. Sources close to the striker indicated he was first interested in exploring the idea of crossing the Steel City divide towards the end of his spell with United's arch-rivals. Indeed, Madine is known to have earlier been a regular visitor to Bramall Lane during the 2011/12 season, when both were competing for promotion from League One, and became good friends with at least two members of United's squad at the time.

Although Wilder and his coaching staff accept Madine's presence would prove controversial - particularly given some of his well-publicised off-the-pitch indiscretions - they believe his experience of winning promotion with Neil Warnock's side last term, combined with an ability to impose himself physically on defenders, could make him a valuable addition to a team which trails second-placed Norwich City by only two points following Tuesday's victory over Wigan Athletic.

United's most senior players are believed to have signalled their willingness to work with Madine, aged 28, as they chase top-flight football.

Gary Madine now plays for Cardiff City

As United prepare for Sunday's FA Cup tie against Barnet, Wilder created room for new recruits by allowing Daniel Lafferty to join Peterborough while his fellow defender Jake Wright is also poised to join Scunthorpe.

City, who paid £6m to sign Madine from Bolton Wanderers 12 months ago, are not willing to let him depart on a permanent basis but Warnock, Wilder's predecessor at United, is happy to arrange a temporary deal before reviewing the situation over the summer.

Madine, who started his career with Carlisle, became a controversial figure in Sheffield during his time with Wednesday and was jailed after being convicted of ABH and GBH in 2013. After being withdrawn from the Wanderers squad which visited United in February 2017 - footage of him insulting United's Billy Sharp emerged on social media during the build-up to the game - Madine scored the winning goal when the two clubs met 13 months ago.

After securing Kieron Dowell's services from Everton - the England under-21 international is expected to make his United debut during the third round meeting with Barnet - Wilder has turned his attention towards recruiting the two attacking players he believes are required to enhance his squad's Premier League credentials.

Crucially, Gary Madine wants the move to happen: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Dowell is likely to feature alongside Paul Coutts and John Lundstram in a much-changed side, with Kean Bryan and Simon Moore also expected to start.