Sheffield United: Gary Madine completes medical at Bramall Lane as he edges closer to becoming a Blade

Gary Madine has passed a medical at Sheffield United as he edges closer to becoming a Blade.

Chris Wilder, the Blades manager, confirmed the news after his side's 1-0 defeat at home to National League side Barnet in the third round of the FA Cup, with Madine watching on from the director's box.

Although Wilder declined to elaborate on the reasons behind his move for the former Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton striker, now at Premier League side Cardiff - "I'll talk about it in-depth when the time is right," Wilder said - Madine has moved one step closer towards sealing a loan move to United until the end of the season.

United were booed off by sections of their fans after defeat to Barnet, sealed by the excellent Shaquille Coulthirst's first-half penalty, and Wilder admitted that the boos should have been louder.