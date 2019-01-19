Sheffield United: 'Game was lost in our changing room, not won in Swansea's' says Blades boss Chris Wilder after defeat at Liberty Stadium

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder felt his side were architects of their own downfall this evening as they lost 1-0 to Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

United dominated the first half against Swans but missed good chances through David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp, before Oli McBurnie scored a second-half winner to end United's four-match winning run.

And boss Wilder, who handed a debut to Gary Madine off the bench, said: "The attitude of the team was great. They kept going and going and going. It was just that bit of quality, but when we lose we go out the front door.

"Take the Middlesbrough game out of it early in the season, every game we've lost this season we've been right in and the result, for me, was lost in our changing room, and not won in theirs."

McBurnie missed two second-half chances before the breakthrough eventually came. From a set-piece, former Blade Nathan Dyer played a neat one-two with defender Mike Van der Hoorn before crossing for the former Barnsley striker, who couldn't miss.

"They had ten minutes of the game," Wilder added.

"I've just said to the players that a lot of Championship games are very tight, 50/50 or 55/45... that's not been a tight game today.

"We turned over possession too easily in the second half and should have been 2-0 up at half-time, before they found that bit of quality.

"We've been in that position half a dozen times and not found it."