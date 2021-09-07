Sheffield United: Frustrated Peterborough United boss fears losing striker Jonson Clarke-Harris for Blades clash

Clarke-Harris, who was linked with a move to United in the summer, is awaiting a decision on an FA charge of alleged historic abusive comments on social media.

The 27 year-old didn’t request a personal hearing, but instead sent in a written explanation.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris could miss Saturday's match against Sheffield United

Clarke-Harris was charged in August, although the original deadline for his response was extended into September. If found guilty he couldreceive a lengthy ban. Watford forward Andre Gray was banned for four games after being found guilty of a similar offence in 2016.

Clarke-Harris, who had some fluid removed from his knee last week, is now in limbo with manager Darren Ferguson frustrated as his preparation for a tough trip to Bramall Lane is disrupted.

“We need to know as soon as possible,” Ferguson stated. “But we don’t know whether we will hear today. It could even be Friday which is far from ideal obviously, but we just don’t know.

“Jonson will be fit enough to play on Saturday, but whether or not he is allowed to is another matter.”