In an interview with The Star today, Sheffield United centre-forward Rhian Brewster, one of two first team squad members at the club currently observing the fast, described the meaning behind the holiest month on the Islamic calendar and how he integrates it into his schedule as a professional sportsperson.

Dr Zaf Iqbal, who works with Crystal Palace, noted how several recent Premier League games have briefly been halted to allow those following the practice to consume food and water after sunset.

He was responsible for requesting the first pause in a match, when Palace faced Leicester City last term, so Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate could have iftar; the only meal before dawn.

“It has been excellent to see that managers, coaches and staff are more understanding of others’ beliefs and are accommodating,” said Dr Iqbal. “It can only lead to better understanding, appreciation and harmony within a team.”

“We wondered if it would be sensible to ask the referee, Graham Scott, if at an opportune time at sunset whether we could have a break to allow those fasting to have a drink and some food to open their fast,” he continued, explaining events during the contest at the KP Stadium. “Graham was fine with it as were the managers (Brendan Rodgers and Roy Hodgson). I spoke with the Premier League medical advisor Doctor Mark Gillett and he also didn’t see an issue as we have drinks breaks when it’s very hot.

“We kept it low-key so that people wouldn’t realise it happened and so couldn’t be accused of disrupting the flow of the game. After the game Wesley tweeted about it and it went global on social media.

“Now the PGMOL and Premier League have allowed a break if requested to quickly open fast in any evening game where the fast needs to be opened.”

Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, confirmed he has taken into account the needs of Brewster and Iliman Ndiaye, another young player at Bramall Lane, during this period. Although Brewster is currently injured, after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged hamstring earlier this year, his fellow 22-year-old is still taking part in matches as United, sixth in the Championship, attempt to qualify for the play-offs.

“It’s actually the games during the middle of the day that are the hardest because if a player is fasting then they have to wait till sunset later in the day before they can eat or drink,” Dr Iqbal said, speaking to the PA news agency.

“I don’t think any Muslim player would expect the UK to change schedules or fixtures to accommodate as they do in some Muslim countries. I think Muslim players are just grateful that they can fast without hiding it and their needs are being accommodated.”

“If you speak to athletes across sports, there appears a consistent message that fasting helps them mentally and spiritually which helps them overcome any negative effects they feel from fasting and not having food and drink,” he added.