In just five weeks time, the 2024 summer transfer window will close and as it stands there is still plenty of work that Sheffield United still need to do if they are to mount a genuine bid for promotion back into the Premier League.

Last season’s painful relegation marked the end of the road for a number of Blades players, leaving plenty of gaps in the dressing room that still need to be filled before the start of a long and testing 46-game Championship campaign.

Rising star Will Osula could be the latest name to join the exodus at Bramall Lane amid reports of a move to Newcastle, and while a potential fee of £10m could provide a huge boost on the transfer front for Chris Wilder it is clear that his side are currently hugely short on options in the striker department with only Rhian Brewster taking part in this week’s training after Kieffer Moore suffered a knock in pre-season.

Having good attackers is the key to any team’s hopes of winning promotion. With that in mind we take a look at eight former Premier League and Championship stars that are currently without a club.

Aaron Connolly The Republic of Ireland forward is currently without a club after scoring eight goals in 28 Championship matches for Hull City.

Tyrese Campbell Is currently without a club after managing 31 goals in 146 games at Championship level with Stoke City.

Wesley The Brazilian striker cost Aston Villa a reported £22million, after impressing for Club Brugge, in 2019 but hasn't justified that fee. Wesley made 20 Championship appearances for Stoke this season but failed to score and will now become a free agent this summer. At 27, there is still time for the striker to get his career back on track - if someone is prepared to take a chance on him.