In just five weeks time, the 2024 summer transfer window will close and as it stands there is still plenty of work that Sheffield United still need to do if they are to mount a genuine bid for promotion back into the Premier League.
Last season’s painful relegation marked the end of the road for a number of Blades players, leaving plenty of gaps in the dressing room that still need to be filled before the start of a long and testing 46-game Championship campaign.
Rising star Will Osula could be the latest name to join the exodus at Bramall Lane amid reports of a move to Newcastle, and while a potential fee of £10m could provide a huge boost on the transfer front for Chris Wilder it is clear that his side are currently hugely short on options in the striker department with only Rhian Brewster taking part in this week’s training after Kieffer Moore suffered a knock in pre-season.
Having good attackers is the key to any team’s hopes of winning promotion. With that in mind we take a look at eight former Premier League and Championship stars that are currently without a club.
Would you like to see any of these at Bramall Lane this term?