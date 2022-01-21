Sheffield United: Forward on the verge of leaving Bramall Lane
Oliver Burke appears destined to join Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Millwall on loan.
The Scotland international, who was linked with Blackburn Rovers at the beginning of the transfer window, is understood to have agreed a switch to The Den despite also attracting interest from Queens Park Rangers.
With injury hampering Jed Wallace’s progress, Burke is unlikely to find opportunities in short supply in south London. Aged 24, he has made only 28 league appearances for United since arriving from West Bromwich Albion a year-and-a-half ago.