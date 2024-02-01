Antwoine Hackford is Sheffield United's youngest ever Premier League player: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United forward Antwoine Hackford has signed for League One side Burton Albion for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old signed a new deal at Bramall Lane earlier this window, tying him to United until 2026, and will spend the rest of the season with Martin Paterson's side.

Hackford, a regular for United's U21 side, became United's youngest-ever Premier League player when he made his debut at Crystal Palace during United's last top-flight season back in 2021. He has played twice in the Premier League this season and will wear the No.32 shirt during his time in Staffordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It feels so good to get it done. We've been waiting for this for a while and now I'm here," Hackford said. "The lads have made me feel comfortable since I've been here and it's made everything a lot easier. My objective is to help the team out as much as I can, do well, score goals and rack up some numbers to hopefully impress everyone, including the staff and the fans."