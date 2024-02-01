Sheffield United forward makes transfer switch as League One side announce deadline day move
Sheffield United striker makes League One transfer switch
Sheffield United forward Antwoine Hackford has signed for League One side Burton Albion for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old signed a new deal at Bramall Lane earlier this window, tying him to United until 2026, and will spend the rest of the season with Martin Paterson's side.
Hackford, a regular for United's U21 side, became United's youngest-ever Premier League player when he made his debut at Crystal Palace during United's last top-flight season back in 2021. He has played twice in the Premier League this season and will wear the No.32 shirt during his time in Staffordshire.
"It feels so good to get it done. We've been waiting for this for a while and now I'm here," Hackford said. "The lads have made me feel comfortable since I've been here and it's made everything a lot easier. My objective is to help the team out as much as I can, do well, score goals and rack up some numbers to hopefully impress everyone, including the staff and the fans."
Brewers manager Martin Paterson added: "Antwoine is an exciting attacking talent and someone who needs to be unleashed. He's got the quality and a quality that's lead him to play in the Premier League at such a young age. He's got all the tools and he's a good finisher and I'm looking forward to him becoming part of our attacking unit."