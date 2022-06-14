Sheffield United: Former target set for switch to Championship rivals as Coventry 'miss out' on former star

The defender will leave boyhood club Chelsea when his contract officially expires at the end of this month, after a long association with Stamford Bridge.
He spent last season on loan at Coventry City, coming up against the Blades, and was discussed as a good option for left centre-half, an area United are now light in following Ben Davies’ return to Liverpool and amid Jack O’Connell’s continued fitness battle.
And City were interested in bringing him back on a permanent basis. But, as The Star reported recently, it was a two-horse race between Coventry and another Championship club – and not United – for Clarke-Salter’s services.
Clarke-Salter knows new QPR boss Michael Beale from their time together working at Stamford Bridge, with Beale a former Chelsea youth coach.