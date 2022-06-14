Sheffield United: Former target set for switch to Championship rivals as Coventry 'miss out' on former star

Jake Clarke-Salter, who was discussed by Sheffield United’s recruitment team as a potential acquisition this summer, is set to agree a deal with the Blades’ Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 5:19 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 5:19 pm

The defender will leave boyhood club Chelsea when his contract officially expires at the end of this month, after a long association with Stamford Bridge.

He spent last season on loan at Coventry City, coming up against the Blades, and was discussed as a good option for left centre-half, an area United are now light in following Ben Davies’ return to Liverpool and amid Jack O’Connell’s continued fitness battle.

And City were interested in bringing him back on a permanent basis. But, as The Star reported recently, it was a two-horse race between Coventry and another Championship club – and not United – for Clarke-Salter’s services.

Clarke-Salter knows new QPR boss Michael Beale from their time together working at Stamford Bridge, with Beale a former Chelsea youth coach.

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United is held up by Jake Clarke-Salter of Coventry City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage
