Having started all of United’s last four Championship games, Foderingham’s performances between the post are a major reason why they enter next week’s game against Queens Park Rangers unbeaten in four and on the back of three straight wins.

The former Rangers goalkeeper was handed his opportunity when Robin Olsen, on loan from AS Roma, returned from international duty with Sweden requiring treatment for a rib injury.

Olsen is expected to be passed fit shortly and, if Foderingham retains his place in Heckingbottom’s first choice eleven, could be forced to consider a return to the Italian capital.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cardiff, Wales, 4th December 2021. Wes Foderingham of Sheffield Utd during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture credit should read: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Although the terms of the agreement which saw Olsen leave Jose Mourinho’s side have not been revealed - some temporary transfers include a break clause which can be triggered if a player fails to take part in a predetermined number of games, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Wes was great. He’s been great.

“He’s made some big saves in key moments and that’s exactly what you want to see.”

Wes Foderingham has kept clean sheets in three of his last four games: David Klein / Sportimage

After keeping clean sheets during last month’s draw with Coventry City and victories over Reading and Bristol City, Foderingham again excelled himself when United beat Cardiff City 3-2 on Saturday.

The result saw them finish the latest round of fixtures in 10th place, only four points outside of the play-off positions.

“Having people in the form that Wes is in, especially when they come through, it means you can pick players based on the opposition,” said Heckingbottom, who was appointed on a permanent basis when Slavisa Jokanovic’s sacking was announced a week and a half ago. “When I was in charge (on a caretaker basis) last season, I had a similar conversation with Jack Robinson and he stepped up and stayed in the team.