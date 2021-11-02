But the 27-year-old, previously of tonight’s opponents Nottingham Forest, has no regrets about moving to Bramall Lane; telling The Star it is one of the best decisions he has made during his footballing career.

United travel to the City Ground in 17th position - one place above Steve Cooper’s side on goal difference - after losing to Blackpool last weekend. Six days earlier they had beaten Barnsley 3-2, to climb within three points of the play-off positions.

“When I look at the league table, it makes me feel a bit ill to be honest,” Osborn said. “The hugely frustrating thing is that we feel we are one of the best teams in the division and I think we’ve shown that on occasion. But we also know that we need to start getting results to stop that sounding silly.

Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn used to play for Nottingham Forest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“It means nothing if we can’t get consistent results. But I’m confident we can, and that we can go on a really good run.

“The manager has been working on certain things with us and I’m sure we’ll see the benefit of that.”

Osborn spent more than a decade and a half with Forest before joining United in the summer of 2019.

After spending two seasons in the Premier League, they were relegated last term with Slavisa Jokanovic - a promotion winner with both Watford and Fulham - being unveiled as Chris Wilder’s successor.

“I wouldn’t change coming here for anything,” said Osborn. “I’ve played against some of the best players in the world and that’s given me a taste to get back there. I’m really enjoying working with this manager and although the start’s not been great, he’s really, really good. One hundred percent, I’ve developed as a footballer under three great coaches, including Paul Heckingbottom who came in as caretaker.”