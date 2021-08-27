Sheffield United: Former Luton Town loanee is backed to achieve big things at Bramall Lane by Slavisa Jokanovic
Rhys Norrington-Davies is on his way to becoming a regular member of Sheffield United’s starting eleven after impressing manager Slavisa Jokanovic with his performances since returning to Bramall Lane.
The Wales international, who spent the first half of last season on loan with tomorrow afternoon’s opponents Luton Town, was handed his United debut by the Serb earlier this term and, perhaps significantly, was named on the bench as United selected a much-changed side for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Derby County.
Although he was delighted to reach the third round, where United will meet Southampton, Jokanovic’s picks for that match confirmed he is prioritising Championship points over progress in the knockout competitions.
Predicting Norrington-Davies’ recent displays mean Republic of Ireland international Enda Stevens must fight for his place when he recovers from injury, Jokanovic told The Star: “Rhys is our player and he has done some really good things, makes a great job for the team.
“We are still waiting for Enda to fix his problem and we expect we can cover this position with these two players.”
Aged 22, Norrington Davies finished the previous campaign on loan at Stoke City. A graduate of United’s Steelphalt Academy youth programme, he has been capped five times by his country and travelled with them to this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.
“He has shown a really decent game,” Jokanovic said. “He has shown Championship experience with Stoke and Luton and I expect we will try to find even more space to play him.”