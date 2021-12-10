Sheffield United: Former Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is up for a prestigious award
Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster has been nominated for a prestigious award.
The former Liverpool centre-forward’s strike against Blackburn Rovers five weeks ago has been included on the Sky Bet EFL Championship Goal of the Month shortlist.
Brewster, who became United’s record transfer signing when he completed a £23.5m move from Liverpool at the beginning of last season, produced a superb finish from Billy Sharp’s cross to open his league account for the club.
Nottingham Forest’s Philip Zinckernagel and Andre Gray of Queens Park Rangers complete the nominees.
Brewster will miss QPR’s visit to Bramall Lane on Monday because of a hamstring injury. The England under-21 international was also on target against Bristol City, as Paul Heckingbottom won his first match at the helm after being named as United manager following Slavisa Jokanovic’s departure amid reports of a disagreement with the board.
But Brewster later limped-off and also sat out United’s victory over Cardiff City six days ago.
Although Heckingbottom had hoped he would be fit to face Mark Warburton’s side, telling journalists before the trip to the Welsh capital that the youngster was scheduled to undergo a late fitness test, he revealed earlier this week that “significant” tissue damage has now been detected.
Heckingbottom refused to predict when Brewster might return but acknowledged he faces a longer period of absence than first suggested.
Goalkeeper Robin Olsen, on loan from AS Roma, is still undergoing treatment for rib damage sustained on international duty with Sweden. That means Wes Foderingham, who has excelled since being drafted into the starting eleven, will again feature between the posts.