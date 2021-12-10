The former Liverpool centre-forward’s strike against Blackburn Rovers five weeks ago has been included on the Sky Bet EFL Championship Goal of the Month shortlist.

Brewster, who became United’s record transfer signing when he completed a £23.5m move from Liverpool at the beginning of last season, produced a superb finish from Billy Sharp’s cross to open his league account for the club.

Nottingham Forest’s Philip Zinckernagel and Andre Gray of Queens Park Rangers complete the nominees.

Rhian Brewster has been nominated for the goal of the month award following his effort for Sheffield United against Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Brewster will miss QPR’s visit to Bramall Lane on Monday because of a hamstring injury. The England under-21 international was also on target against Bristol City, as Paul Heckingbottom won his first match at the helm after being named as United manager following Slavisa Jokanovic’s departure amid reports of a disagreement with the board.

But Brewster later limped-off and also sat out United’s victory over Cardiff City six days ago.

Although Heckingbottom had hoped he would be fit to face Mark Warburton’s side, telling journalists before the trip to the Welsh capital that the youngster was scheduled to undergo a late fitness test, he revealed earlier this week that “significant” tissue damage has now been detected.

Heckingbottom refused to predict when Brewster might return but acknowledged he faces a longer period of absence than first suggested.