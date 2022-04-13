“No, Andre isn’t here with us now,” Heckingbottom confirmed. “When we took Filip, that’s when he went.

“He (Wisdom) was really keen to come here and we were happy to have him, because of the experience he’s got and the situation we were in.”

“When the thing with Filip came up, he could obviously get out there pretty much straight away and so that’s when the thing with Andre ended,” he continued. “I’m not sure where he is now, no. But we wish him well.”

Having initially attempted to resurrect his career with Birmingham City, Wisdom was viewed as a potential solution to the injury crisis which savaged United’s rearguard following the turn of the year.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Filip Uremovic

Lee Bowyer, Heckingbottom’s counterpart in the Midlands, revealed he suspected the 28-year-old had linked-up with United after failing to report for duty at St Andrews; where he was working his way back to fitness following 10 months out of the game.

Uremovic, aged 25, moved to England after being allowed to suspend his contract with Leonid Slutsky’s side following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He has started both of their last two outings and is expected to make his third appearance when United, in sixth, face 21st placed Reading on Friday.

“Filip was already competing at a really good level,” Heckingbottom said. “He was captain of Rubin and had been playing regularly.”