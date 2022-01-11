Sheffield United: Former England under-21 manager Aidy Bothroyd has joined Sheffield United’s academy, as part of a restructuring process which has seen Derek Geary promoted to take overall charge of the youth programme.
Bothroyd, who has also enjoyed spells in charge of clubs including Watford and Coventry City, becomes United’s new coaching mentor and consultant. The role, which is similar to the one Mick Wadsworth performed before leaving Bramall Lane towards the end of Chris Wilder’s reign, will see him “assist United’s technical staff in all areas in an attempt to educate and improve standards” within the set-up according to a statement.
Michael Collins becomes under-23’s coach on a permanent basis - the position Paul Heckingbottom vacated after being unveiled as Slavisa Jokanovic’s successor two months ago. Jack Lester, who had previously been tasked with overseeing United’s production line for home grown talent is now also working with the first team.
"One of the pillars of our strategic plan, announced in November, involved sustainability and that includes player and staff development,” Heckingbottom said. “We believe in our academy, we've had nine debutants in 2021, our academy has a great history in the development of youth, and these appointments are a sign that we want this to continue.
"Over the past couple of years, Jack (Lester) has put together a fantastic coaching team within the academy and the appointments of Del (Geary), Micky (Collins) and Aidy (Boothroyd), to supplement some fantastic people we already have in the club, emphasises that we want to be known as one the best developers of young players. One of our priorities is investing in what we've already got and making it better.”
United are now assessing candidates for the positions vacated by Collins and Geary, who was head coach of their under-18’s side before today’s announcement.
"With me being with the first team, there's that familiarity when the players come up, we can make sure the pathway is clear in terms of opportunity,” continued Heckingbottom, speaking to United’s official website. “ There will be good communication up and down the chain, a good integration of staff too, and these new appointments will be given the freedom to develop in their roles to the benefit of the football club.”