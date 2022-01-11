Bothroyd, who has also enjoyed spells in charge of clubs including Watford and Coventry City, becomes United’s new coaching mentor and consultant. The role, which is similar to the one Mick Wadsworth performed before leaving Bramall Lane towards the end of Chris Wilder’s reign, will see him “assist United’s technical staff in all areas in an attempt to educate and improve standards” within the set-up according to a statement.

Michael Collins becomes under-23’s coach on a permanent basis - the position Paul Heckingbottom vacated after being unveiled as Slavisa Jokanovic’s successor two months ago. Jack Lester, who had previously been tasked with overseeing United’s production line for home grown talent is now also working with the first team.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aidy Boothroyd was previously in charge of England under-21's: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

"One of the pillars of our strategic plan, announced in November, involved sustainability and that includes player and staff development,” Heckingbottom said. “We believe in our academy, we've had nine debutants in 2021, our academy has a great history in the development of youth, and these appointments are a sign that we want this to continue.

"Over the past couple of years, Jack (Lester) has put together a fantastic coaching team within the academy and the appointments of Del (Geary), Micky (Collins) and Aidy (Boothroyd), to supplement some fantastic people we already have in the club, emphasises that we want to be known as one the best developers of young players. One of our priorities is investing in what we've already got and making it better.”

United are now assessing candidates for the positions vacated by Collins and Geary, who was head coach of their under-18’s side before today’s announcement.

Sheffield United's new academy manager is Derek Geary