Sheffield United: Former coach in the running for new job

Currie, the nephew of Bramall Lane and England legend Tony Currie, is understood to feature on a shortlist of candidates compiled by officials at Roots Hall following Phil Brown’s departure.

Aged 46 and a former Barnet manager, Currie took joint charge of United’s under-23 squad towards the end of last season when Paul Heckingbottom stepped-up to oversee first team affairs following Chris Wilder’s departure. He worked alongside Graham Coughlan, previously of Sheffield Wednesday, until Slavisa Jokanovic was appointed as Wilder’s permanent successor in May.

Currie confirmed his coaching credentials when he led Barnet to a shock win over United in the FA Cup two years ago. Shaquile Coulthirst, who is now without a club after leaving Boreham Wood, scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot midway through the first half.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourth from bottom in the Conference table, Southend parted company with Brown following a 4-0 home defeat by Chesterfield. The Essex club’s fans protested on the pitch at the end of the game which, coupled with their poor results since being relegated from the English Football League, hastened Brown’s exit.

Stan Collymore, who played for Southend before representing Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Aston Villa and England, has been hired to advise Southend chairman Ron Martin in his search for Brown’s replacement.

Currie and Coughlan helped United lift the PDL North trophy during their stay in South Yorkshire.

Darren Currie (R) and Graham Coughlan with Sheffield United's PDL North Trophy: Andrew Yates / Sportimage