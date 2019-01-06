Sheffield United: Former boss Neil Warnock reveals reasoning behind letting Gary Madine join the Blades

Neil Warnock, the Cardiff City manager, hopes striker Gary Madine can wipe the slate clean when he joins Sheffield United on loan this month.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton striker is expected to complete a loan move to Bramall Lane shortly after emerging as a target for Chris Wilder and his staff.

The Star understands that Madine is determined to drive through the deal and return to the Steel City, and Warnock confirmed yesterday that the deal ‘happened qucikly’.

Speaking after his side’s FA Cup third round defeat at Gillingham, Warnock said: “Gary needs to go away and get some goals scored.

”They create a lot of chances do Sheffield, and I’ve said to him: ‘go and get my old club up and get them promoted’.

”He’s felt such a heavy load on his head here, starting with missing a penalty [against Wolves in April] but sometimes it’s good to wipe the slate clean.

”Financially it’s very good for us as well, everything is fully paid up and there are incentives for them going up as well.”

As The Star reported on Friday, it would mark a successful culmination to Madine’s long-term but largely secret flirtation with Wilder's employers if and when he is confirmed as a Blades player.

Sources close to the striker indicated he was first interested in exploring the idea of crossing the Steel City divide towards the end of his spell with United's arch-rivals Wednesday.

Indeed, Madine is known to have earlier been a regular visitor to Bramall Lane during the 2011/12 season, when both were competing for promotion from League One, and became good friends with at least two members of United's squad at the time.

United's most senior players are believed to have signalled their willingness to work with Madine, aged 28, as they chase top-flight football.