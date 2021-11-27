Adam Owen, who served as David Weir’s assistant during the Scot’s brief spell in charge at Bramall Lane, is said to boast admirers among Spartak Moscow’s hierarchy as they consider parting company with Rui Vitoria. The Portuguese’s appointment prompted the wife of the Spartak co-owner Leonid Fedun to resign her position on the club’s board in protest. Owen, who also worked for United’s arch-rivals Sheffield Wednesday before being hired by Weir, is thought to be viewed as a possible contender for the role should Vitoria eventually depart.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aged 41, Owen is currently a technical advisor and performance director with MLS franchise Seattle Sounders having held similar responsibilities under Weir. Although the former Rangers, Everton and Heart of Midlothian centre-half was sacked only four months after being unveiled in June 2013, Owen remained on staff until he accepted a position with Swiss outfit Servette. After helping them win a promotion and league championship, he then took over Lechia Gdansk following the departure of former Poland midfielder Piotr Nowak. Owen’s other postings include spells with Wales, Rangers, Celtic and also Hebei China Fortune where he worked with the likes of Javier Mascherano, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gevinho.

A graduate of the University of Lyon, Owen supported both Paul Sturrock and Brian Laws at Hillsborough before moving to Ibrox over a decade ago. He also boasts a spell with BenficaLAB on his CV - the Lisbon based giants’ research, scouting and player recruitment programme.