Sheffield United forgotten man returns to Blades side for Everton clash as boss makes two changes
Sheffield United have made a couple of changes to their side for this afternoon’s trip to Everton. Ben Osborn, who took a late fitness test on the eve of the game, misses out through injury and Anel Ahmedhodzic is suspended after being sent off against Nottingham Forest last weekend.
In come Yasser Larouci for a rare start at left-back, and midfielder Vini Souza after a spell on the bench. Max Lowe is back amongst the substitutes after injury, alongside Rhian Brewster and youngsters Sam Curtis, Will Osula and centre-half Dovydas Sasnauskas.
Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Robinson, Trusty, Larouci, Hamer, Arblaster, Souza, Brooks, Brereton Diaz, Archer. Subs: Grbic, Lowe, Brewster, Norwood, Slimane, McAtee, Curtis, Osula, Sasnauskas.
