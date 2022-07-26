The German forward, who could make his debut for Paul Heckingbottom’s side when they begin the new season with a visit to Watford on Monday, was one of the manager’s leading targets ahead of next week’s return to Championship action.

Heckingbottom is now expected to step up his efforts to bolster United’s options on the right hand side of their rearguard after it emerged Jayden Bogle could miss the first three months of the campaign due to injury.

The Star understands the 44-year-old, together with recruitment experts Paul Mitchell and Jared Dublin, have identified a number of potential leads should Bramall Lane’s board of directors make the necessary funding available.

Sean Robertson, previously of Crystal Palace, appeared as a trialist during last week’s friendly at Burton Albion and could be invited back for another audition following the meeting with Rob Edwards’ team.

With Bogle still recovering from the complaint which has ruled him out since February, George Baldock is the only specialised right wing-back at United’s disposal. Youngster George Broadbent, a midfielder by trade, deputised for Baldock during a warm-up game against Scunthorpe earlier this month but Heckingbottom wants to avoid entering the new campaign without dedicated cover.