Sheffield United fixtures against Hull City and Middlesbrough to be screened live on Sky Sports; Blades confirm ticket details for Norwich City friendly

United’s trip to Hull City will now kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday, September 18 – the original date of the game.

United’s clash with Middlesbrough, and old manager Neil Warnock, will also be televised on September 28, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, United have confirmed ticket details for their friendly against Norwich City a week on Saturday, which are on sale now.

Priced at £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and £1 for under-18s, tickets will only be available in the John Street Stand at the minute, although more stands will open up if demand warrants.

Tickets are on sale now, to season ticket and membership holders, before going on general sale on Thursday.

Supporters will be allocated 50 loyalty points for the fixture, which is limited to one ticket per season ticket or membership holder.

United's trip to Hull City has been selected for Sky coverage