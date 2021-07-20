Sheffield United fixtures against Hull City and Middlesbrough to be screened live on Sky Sports; Blades confirm ticket details for Norwich City friendly

Two of Sheffield United’s Championship fixtures in September have been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 4:21 pm

United’s trip to Hull City will now kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday, September 18 – the original date of the game.

United’s clash with Middlesbrough, and old manager Neil Warnock, will also be televised on September 28, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, United have confirmed ticket details for their friendly against Norwich City a week on Saturday, which are on sale now.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Priced at £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and £1 for under-18s, tickets will only be available in the John Street Stand at the minute, although more stands will open up if demand warrants.

Blades striker Mousset could be a world-beater - but the penny must drop with him soon

Tickets are on sale now, to season ticket and membership holders, before going on general sale on Thursday.

Supporters will be allocated 50 loyalty points for the fixture, which is limited to one ticket per season ticket or membership holder.

United's trip to Hull City has been selected for Sky coverage
United's trip to Hull City has been selected for Sky coverage

The game will be Blades fans’ only chance to see United at Bramall Lane before the start of the Championship season.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Hull CitySky SportsBladesNorwich City