The Star’s James Shield identifies five things we discovered about Paul Heckingbottom’s side, as they deservedly dispatched Carlos Corberan’s men.

Being bold will bring dividends: After scoring the opener, Ndiaye looked almost unplayable for long periods of a first-half United dominated almost from start to finish. The Senegal international then created their second goal, punching a hole in Albion’s defence with a powerful run which ended with him providing the assist for McBurnie’s effort. It reminded what can happen when footballers with invention and pace confront opponents head on; something we have not seen United’s forwards do enough since the international break. Hopefully Reda Khadra, watching from the bench, will have noted what happened when Ndiaye was bold. He has the attributes to make a similar impact.

ohn Egan, lliman Ndiaye and Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United applaud the fans following the win over West Bromwich Albion: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

McBurnie is brilliant at both ends of the pitch: After netting for the seventh time in his last 11 outings, the Scotland international is almost undroppable for United at present. Even though, after being diagnosed with a hernia, he desperately needs a rest. But it isn’t just McBurnie’s finishing skills which make him so important. He is also indispensable when defending set-piece situations too, making a number of important clearances from corners. If he carries on like this, surely a recall to his country’s squad can’t be far away?

Tommy Doyle can fill the void left by Sander Berge: They’re both different players. Doyle brings different things to the table than the Norwegian, whose injury means he is unlikely to feature again until after the World Cup break. Berge’s absence had threatened to rob United of one of their most creative midfielders at a critical phase of the campaign. Berge carved openings by running at defenders. Doyle’s peach of a pass, which set in motion the chain of events which led to Ndiaye’s opener, proved he can be just as influential - albeit in a more subtle way.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield

Partnerships are important: Ndiaye and McBurnie both enter Tuesday’s game against Bristol City searching for their eighth goals of the season. Both were on target in the Midlands. As Heckingbottom admitted afterwards, “they can’t do it by themselves”, and others must begin contributing on a more regular basis. Billy Sharp is too good a finisher not to get off the mark soon and John Egan is definitely dominant enough in the air to score more from set-pieces. But most successful teams in history have prolific strike partnerships. Ndiaye and McBurnie can both score. But they also operate well together, as the latter’s effort proved.

Anel Ahmedhodzic proves small details are important: The Bosnia and Herzegovina international collected his fifth caution of the season at The Hawthorns and will miss the trip to City as a result. He tripped an opponent as Albion looked to launch a counter attack but, positioned near the touchline at the time, it was probably a yellow card he could have avoided. Already short of defenders because of an injury crisis, Ahmedhodzic’s absence is a problem United could have done without.