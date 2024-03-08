Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is hoping the surviving members of his side's dramatic draw on the first day of the Premier League season at Bournemouth back in 2019 can take inspiration from that "battling performance" when they return to the south coast this weekend. The Blades earned their first point in the top-flight for 12 years at Dean Court thanks to Billy Sharp's iconic late leveller.

The Blades were roundly written off that season - even one Bournemouth player told one of Wilder's men that they wouldn't have enough to survive - but they overcame the odds to mount an unlikely challenge for Europe that was derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic and eventually finished ninth. But that was as good as it got for the Blades in recent years as they were relegated the following season, and are on course to repeat that unwanted feat this time around.

Wilder is looking for a reaction from his players after Monday night's 6-0 hammering at home to Arsenal, a result he conceded had left his players "broken" as their season struggle continued. But United have bounced back before, winning impressively at Luton Town a week after being thrashed 5-0 at home to Aston Villa, and Wilder can lean on good memories of Bournemouth away as he looks to inspire his side this weekend.

"It was a massive turning point," he remembered of that morale-boosting point. "I remember one of their players saying to one of our players at half time as they walked off: 'You've not got enough this year, you're going to struggle'. I won't mention the player's name but I think first half down there was a welcome to the Premier League with the players they had. The second half was that battling Sheffield United performance that we've all come to love and expect. That's what we need to get back to."