Sheffield United fans will NOT be allowed in pubs in Rotherham town centre before South Yorkshire derby

Sheffield United fans heading to the South Yorkshire derby with Rotherham United tomorrow will be not be allowed to enter pubs in the town centre.

Chf Insp Paul Ferguson, who is overseeing the policing operation for the game, said officers have been working with Rotherham United on the plans for the day.

Rotherham United's AESSEAL New York Stadium.

United take on Rotherham at the New York Stadium in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Chf Insp Ferguson said: “We have been working with Rotherham United to ensure that the fixture is an enjoyable and safe occasion for all.

“There will be a visible presence in the town, to provide reassurance and to address any issues that may arise from the small minority that may seek to use the event as a means to cause disorder.

“I’d advise Sheffield United supporters to be aware that the pubs in Rotherham town centre will not be accommodating away supporters, so please bear this in mind.

“I’d also encourage fans to use the new tram train service, which will bring you right into Rotherham town centre and then it’s only a short walk to the stadium.

“We look forward to seeing you all on the day and hope everyone enjoys themselves.”