Mason Holgate makes his Sheffield United debut this evening after being thrown straight into the starting XI for the home clash against Aston Villa. The defender signed on loan from Everton on deadline day.

His inclusion in the side sees United revert to a back three for the visit of Unai Emery's men, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Auston Trusty also on the teamsheet along with Rhys Norrington-Davies. That means there's no room for Jack Robinson, who is on the bench alongside Gus Hamer, youngster Ryan One and former Villa player Cameron Archer.

Wes Foderingham is back between the posts with Ivo Grbic ruled out through concussion protocols, but Ben Brereton Diaz is fit to start after making way at Crystal Palace in midweek with a tight hamstring. Oli McBurnie misses out altogether from the matchday squad as Tom Davies returns on the bench.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Norrington-Davies, Souza, Brooks, McAtee, Brereton Diaz, Osula. Subs: Amissah, Hamer, Archer, Norwood, Robinson, T. Davies, Osborn, One, Larouci.

Former Blades goalkeeper Robin Olsen is on the bench for Villa, who include former United target Ollie Watkins in their starting XI.