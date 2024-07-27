Sheffield United fans set for first Harrison Burrows glimpse at Rotherham United after Peterborough transfer

Gus Hamer returns to Sheffield United side for pre-season friendly at Rotherham

New boy Harrison Burrows could make his Sheffield United debut this afternoon after being named on the bench for the Blades’ penultimate pre-season friendly at Rotherham United. Burrows was finally unveiled as a Blade this morning after his move from Peterborough United.

Elsewhere Gus Hamer returns to the United side for his first appearance in pre-season after a slight injury, while Anel Ahmedhodzic and Callum O’Hare also feature.

Blades: Davies, Shackleton, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, McCallum, Arblaster, Souza, Brooks, Hamer, O’Hare, Moore. Subs: Faxon, Dozzell, Trusty, Brewster, Slimane, Curtis, Boyes, Marsh, Sachdev, Seriki, Peck, Hampson, Burrows.

Millers: Phillips, Rafferty, Bramall, Raggett, Nombe, Clarke-Harris, Hugill, Jules, Rathbone, Humphreys, Tiehi. Subs: Dawson, Kelly, James, Powell, MacDonald, McWilliams, Osong, Hungbo, Odoffin, Trialist, Trialist.

