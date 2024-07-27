Sheffield United fans set for first Harrison Burrows glimpse at Rotherham United after Peterborough transfer
New boy Harrison Burrows could make his Sheffield United debut this afternoon after being named on the bench for the Blades’ penultimate pre-season friendly at Rotherham United. Burrows was finally unveiled as a Blade this morning after his move from Peterborough United.
Elsewhere Gus Hamer returns to the United side for his first appearance in pre-season after a slight injury, while Anel Ahmedhodzic and Callum O’Hare also feature.
Blades: Davies, Shackleton, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, McCallum, Arblaster, Souza, Brooks, Hamer, O’Hare, Moore. Subs: Faxon, Dozzell, Trusty, Brewster, Slimane, Curtis, Boyes, Marsh, Sachdev, Seriki, Peck, Hampson, Burrows.
Millers: Phillips, Rafferty, Bramall, Raggett, Nombe, Clarke-Harris, Hugill, Jules, Rathbone, Humphreys, Tiehi. Subs: Dawson, Kelly, James, Powell, MacDonald, McWilliams, Osong, Hungbo, Odoffin, Trialist, Trialist.
