Sheffield United fans react after Chris Wilder makes three changes for the Sheffield Derby 

0
Have your say

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has made three changes to the side that beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Saturday. 

Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham and Gary Madine all start and Blades fans have been quick to have their say on the changes. 

Chris Wilder - Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Chris Wilder - Simon Bellis/Sportimage