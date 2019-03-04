Sheffield United fans react after Chris Wilder makes three changes for the Sheffield Derby Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has made three changes to the side that beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Saturday. Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham and Gary Madine all start and Blades fans have been quick to have their say on the changes. Chris Wilder - Simon Bellis/Sportimage Sheffield Derby: Steve Bruce ‘looking forward to whatever they call me’ as Sheffield Wednesday prepare to face Sheffield United Sheffield derby: Wednesday v United MATCHDAY LIVE BLOG – three Blades changes, Owls’ Iorfa replaces Lazaar, kick off 7.45pm