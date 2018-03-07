Sheffield United fans praise Northampton Town supporter's 'fantastic gesture' as he offers to pay for young Blade's dream day

A Northampton Town fan has been praised for a 'fantastic gesture' after offering to pay for a young Sheffield United supporter to be a mascot at Bramall Lane.

Cobblers supporter Adam Johnson replied to a tweet from a Blades supporter called Jo saying that her young son would love to be a United matchday mascot, but the cost was too prohibitive.

Adam, who supported Town when current Blades trio Chris Wilder, Alan Knill and Ricky Holmes led them to the League Two title in 2015/16, said: "I'm not a United fan but follow Wilder, Knill and Holmes as all ex-NTFC.

"If your lad wants this package I'll pay for it... It's a once in a lifetime chance and will be my random act of kindness. Those three gave me the best season of my life... Let's give your lad his."

Although a reduced-price package for next Tuesday's game at home to Burton had since sold, Adam - who has no connection to the disgraced footballer of the same name - insisted his promise would stand for next season and when Blades fans replied to praise him, replied: "I don't want anything... Just to give this lad a day to remember, this season or next, my offer stands. I remember being a mascot 25 years ago... Unreal experience and I'd love the lad to have the same joy I had."

Adam told The Star: "I didn't make this offer for any kind of recognition - but I'm blown away by the amazing comments from people."

United's Bramall Lane ground

He has been in touch with Jo and has promised to contact United's commercial department to arrange a date.

"To cut a long story short I've always had a soft spot for Sheffield United... made stronger by my admiration and love of Chris Wilder and his managerial career," Adam added.

"The best season in our history was given to us by him and largely Ricky Holmes. Anyway to cut a long story short I just happened to see the post offering the mascot package and for some reason I clicked to see the three replies that were there at the time.

"Having read what Jo had written I just thought having been a mascot myself 25 years ago I'd offer her son the chance to experience the same great day, memories that last a lifetime really. I always believe if you can help someone it's lovely to offer and help.

"Hearing how much her son would love it but they could never afford it also touched me because as far as football is concerned nothing should be out of anyone's price range... Hence my offer to give her son a day to remember."

Phillip Flinders said: "Very noble sir I’m sure you have made his day, and hope you can meet him. You are just one top bloke," while David Foster wrote: "You sir are a credit to humanity and would always be welcome at S2."

And fans of other clubs also praised the gesture, Luton supporter Richard Armstrong adding: "This is outstanding pal! Pint on me when we play you next season!"