Sheffield United fans petition for Chris Wilder’s face to be printed on new Bank of England £50 note

A new polymer £50 note will be introduced in the U.K. - and Sheffield United fans have started a petition to have Chris Wilder’s face on the new note.

The £5 and £10 notes have already been switched to polymer, which helps improve security and longevity. The £20 note, to feature artist JMW Turner, will be changed in 2020.

The Bank of England will invite nominations from the public for the characters who will appear on the new note, which is set to be released after the £20 - and Blades fans have started a tongue-in-cheek petition to have Wilder’s face adorn the new note.

Currently the £50 note, issued in November 2011, features James Watt and Matthew Boulton.

Soccer AM's official Twitter account also mocked-up a design for the new £50 note featuring Sheffield's England international, Harry Maguire.