Sheffield United fans pay poignant tribute to Blades fan after he loses cancer battle - aged just 22

Sheffield United fans paid a poignant tribute to a Blades fan this afternoon after he lost his cancer battle - at just 22 years of age.

Josh Wainwright, of Wincobank, lost his second fight against leukaemia last weekend, and his last wishes to meet Blades boss Chris Wilder and his players went unfulfilled.

Friends of Josh used Twitter to appeal for fans to take part in a minute's applause in the 22nd minute of their game against Hull City at Bramall Lane this afternoon, and chants of 'he's a Blade' broke out amongst the clapping in Josh's memory.

Claire Wright wrote on Twitter: "Sat listening to match in Lanzarote and could hear minute's applause for Josh Wainwright. Lovely gesture... thoughts are with his family and friends!"

Corey Cresswell added: "RIP Josh Wainwright - gone too soon brother."

Josh had been given the all-clear last August, but was given the devastating news that he'd had a relapse of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in July.

He beat the condition once following what he said was the 'most intensive form of chemotherapy' there was and pals from Sunday League side Wincobank Crown Inn FC planned to raise £5,000 so he could marry his long-term partner, Laura Beadle.

Blades striker Leon Clarke visited Josh during his first stay in hospital.