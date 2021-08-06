But make no mistake, both John Rawling and Nick Bianco are Sheffield United supporters through and through – making their off-the-pitch involvement this weekend, when Sheffield United kick-off their new season at home to Birmingham City, even more special.

Rawling, an experienced commentator, will be on duty with United’s new SUTV Live service, delivering a free pre-game and after-match show for Blades fans week in, week out.

Bianco, a local artist whose dad is Italian and adopted United as his club after moving to England, has also been commissioned to provide artwork for all the Blades’ home programmes this season, beginning with this Slavisa Jokanović drawing shown for the first time elsewhere on these pages.

And for both, it will be an extra-special occasion.

“I have done a few bits for the programme before and the guys from the club approached me to see if I would be interested in doing something different,” Bianco said.

“I said very quickly: “Yes, very much so!” It’s mad. For me, and I don’t want to sound like I’m doing an Oscar speech, but it’s massive. It’s huge. The biggest thing that could happen for me as a Blade, unless they put a massive picture of mine outside one of the stands.

Sheffield United supporter John Rawling will be one face of the new SUTV Live service (James Chance/Getty Images)

“The more I think about it, I’m really proud to do it. As long as it goes alright, like, and people don’t start abusing it. I don’t want to hear anyone asking: ‘What’s this, some sort of child’s drawing competition?’”

Rawling has become known as the ‘voice of boxing’ on BT Sport, ITV and Talksport over his long career in sport. He has also covered athletics and darts, and has also written for newspapers including The Guardian.

“When I was a kid, we lived on Stradbroke Road, over near Richmond, and most people on that side of town were United fans in those days,” he said. “And it sort of progressed that way.

An exclusive look at Nick Bianco's artwork of Slavisa Jokanovic on the front of United's matchday programme this weekend (SUFC)

“My first game was against Manchester United, in the days when Bramall Lane was a three-sided ground, and I was only a young kid stood in front of the cricket pavilion to get a glimpse of my heroes.

“I always remember the first time I walked up the back of the Kop from that corner of Shoreham Street and John Street, saw the pitch illuminated and the smell of hot dogs and Bovril and smoke, and I was hooked.

“With work, I’ve had to try and keep in touch with how United have been going on from afar, reading newspapers and more recently online. We’ve had some really bad years, haven’t we? And it really underlines how wonderful the Chris Wilder era was.

“But that’s life, isn’t it? You have to know pain to know delight. I’m very excited to be a part of SUTV Live and want to do everything I can to make it work.

“I saw a quote from Slavisa Jokanović about the support at Doncaster, and I think he’s going to love being a part of it. I’m going to love being a part of it, too.

“The passion of Sheffield United’s fans is the equal of just about any set of fans in football and I think there’s an excellent set of players and a great staff at Bramall Lane.

“It’ll be nice to be back at Bramall Lane. When I’ve been back before, all the memories – of the likes of Alan Woodward and Len Badger and my first hero, Tony Currie – will come flooding back.

“Let’s hope that this season is going to create some more memories for us all."

Bianco’s artwork previously featured in United’s matchday programme last season, and his prints now sit on the walls of Blades fans up and down the country as well as the likes of Chris Basham, John Egan and former boss Wilder.

“I think it’s great that the club are so keen to get Blades fans involved from outside the club,” he added.

“It gives it a bit of meaning. A lot of people think football clubs don't care anymore but that's not the case at Bramall Lane, and there's a lot of good people at United who look out for Blades.

“I'm already getting excited about the match and getting back to the Lane, but I can't wait to pick a programme up and see it. Then I end up sitting in my seat, looking around for anyone looking at their programme and checking how long they spend looking at the cover!

“The covers will be a mix of old and new, some classic images around different key games and iconic moments. It’s 30 years since we did the double over Wednesday, so I’ve done a commemorative image of Dane Whitehouse for around the time of the anniversary of the home game when he scored.

“There’ll be a Len Badger tribute as well, it’s just working out when that will go in. I can’t wait to see Saturday’s in the flesh.

“It’s going to be huge for me and I might have had a couple of drinks before the game too, so I might get a little emotional if I’m completely honest. I’ve seen a mock-up of the first cover and I’m well, well happy with it.

“Even if they don’t, I’ll still be happy – even if you see me arguing with people all over the south stand if they don’t look at the cover! But seriously, it’s not like I’m going to turn professional and start playing for the Blades.