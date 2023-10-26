Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three of Sheffield United’s upcoming games have been moved for television coverage, while their mid-season break has been confirmed for mid-January. The Blades’ home clash with Liverpool will now kick off 24 hours later than planned, on Wednesday, December 6, after being chosen for Amazon Prime coverage.

Sky Sports have picked United’s trip to Aston Villa for live broadcast, meaning it will now be played on Friday night, December 22 (8pm). And the Blades’ home clash with West Ham in January has moved back eight days, to be broadcast by TNT Sports on Sunday, January 21 (2pm). That means United’s winter break will take place around the weekend of 12-15 January.

