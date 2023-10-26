News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United fans hit by Aston Villa, Liverpool, West Ham fixture changes for TV scheduling

Blades’ fixtures moved for TV

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 26th Oct 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 13:13 BST
Three of Sheffield United’s upcoming games have been moved for television coverage, while their mid-season break has been confirmed for mid-January. The Blades’ home clash with Liverpool will now kick off 24 hours later than planned, on Wednesday, December 6, after being chosen for Amazon Prime coverage.

Sky Sports have picked United’s trip to Aston Villa for live broadcast, meaning it will now be played on Friday night, December 22 (8pm). And the Blades’ home clash with West Ham in January has moved back eight days, to be broadcast by TNT Sports on Sunday, January 21 (2pm). That means United’s winter break will take place around the weekend of 12-15 January.

United’s home Boxing Day clash with Luton Town is also being shown live on Amazon Prime but will remain at 3pm on December 26. That completes the broadcast choices for December and January - apart from matchday 22, for January 30 and 31, which will be announced with the selections for February.

