Blades make five changes for FA Cup tie against Wrexham

Sheffield United fans will get their first real glimpse of Malian midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly at Bramall Lane tonight after he was named in the starting XI to face Wrexham at Bramall Lane.

The youngster has made two cameo appearances off the bench in the FA Cup this season but makes his full FA Cup debut against Phil Parkinson’s men as one of five changes from Saturday’s draw with Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Basham, Billy Sharp and James McAtee also come in, for Jayden Bogle, Ollie Norwood and Oli McBurnie. Adam Davies returns for Wes Foderingham between the posts.

Youngsters Oli Arblaster, Andre Brooks, Louie Marsh and Joe Starbuck join Foderingham, Norwood, Lowe and Ciaran Clark on the bench.

Blades: Davies, Basham, Berge, Sharp, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Coulibaly, Robinson, Osborn, McAtee, Ndiaye. Subs: Foderingham, Lowe, Norwood, Clark, Arblaster, Brooks, Marsh, Starbuck.